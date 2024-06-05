Ahead of the crucial meetings of NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc in Delhi today, JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav were seen on the same flight to the national capital.

This follows the announcement of the Lok Sabha poll results on June 4, where the BJP-led NDA secured 293 seats and the opposition bloc INDIA got 233 seats. BJP alone did not reach the majority mark of 272, obtaining 240 seats.

Allies of NDA, Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and Nitish Kumar's JD(U), are expected to play a key role in achieving a majority for the BJP-led NDA.

Kumar will attend the NDA meeting in Delhi on June 5. The INDIA bloc will also meet in Delhi at around 6 pm.

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu confirmed his party's participation in the NDA meeting in New Delhi. Janasena party chief Pawan Kalyan will also attend the NDA meeting, following the alliance's victory in Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh.

'We are in NDA. I am going to an NDA meeting. If there is anything, we will report to you,' Naidu said in a press conference regarding his Delhi visit.



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