Nitish Kumar is likely to take oath as the Chief Minister of Janata Dal (United) and the BJP government in Bihar on January 28, sources told India Today.

Further, BJP veteran leader Sushil Modi is likely to be the new deputy minister.

As per India Today, commenting on the development, Sushil Modi said that the "doors which are closed can open", calling politics a "game of possibilities". He, however, declined to speak further on the issue.



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Meanwhile, Congress sources informed India Today that they are monitoring the situation. They, however, added that Nitish Kumar shifting gears back to the BJP won't be easy, showing scepticism regarding Chirag Paswan and Upender Kushwaha. "Moreover, this time, Assembly speaker is from our side (RJD)," the Congress sources said.