Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the closing ceremony of Delhi University’s (DU) centenary celebrations as the chief guest on June 30.

In view of his visit to the university, some guidelines have been laid down for the students by several colleges for the live telecast of the varsity’s centenary celebrations to be attended by the PM.

No black dresses to be worn by the students along with compulsory attendance were among the guidelines. Classes will remain suspended between 10 am to 12 pm.

It has been made compulsory for the teachers and students of Hindu College, Dr BR Ambedkar College and Zakir Hussain Delhi College to attend the live telecast of the programme.

The teacher-in-charge of the Hindu College laid out seven-point guidelines that mentioned that students will be given five attendances for participating in the live telecast of the event.

“The presence of all students is mandatory during the live streaming of the event. The entry to college should be done by the beginning of the first period, that is, 8:50 am to 9 am in order to avoid any traffic diversion or disruptions later in the DU campus,” the guidelines read.

“You need to carry your I-card. No black dress is to be worn that day. Students attendance is mandatory and they will be given five attendances for attending the live streaming and it will be submitted to the college,” they said.

However, the administration of Delhi University made it clear that they have not made attendance compulsory, and stated that the live telecast has been arranged so that those who cannot make it to the event can watch the same.

Registrar Vikas Gupta said the varsity has not issued any order about compulsory attendance.

Also read: PhonePe warns Congress of legal action for unauthorized use of its logo