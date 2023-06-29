Digital payment services company PhonePe warned Congress of legal action after the latter use the company's QR code in its poster against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) featuring Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

This comes after the first poster targeting Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee President Kamal Nath surfaced on June 23 in Bhopal which called him “Corruption Nath” and tagged him as “Wanted”.

The posters with QR codes claimed that Nath is wanted after several frauds in Madhya Pradesh.

On the same day, competing posters criticizing Chouhan appeared on several walls in the city. Additionally, the Congress Party also shared images of these posters.

The posters carried a QR code and Chouhan’s face with the text line “50% laao, PhonePe kaam karao” (pay 50 per cent commission to get your work done).

However, the creativity of the Congress didn't work well with PhonePe as the company took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and said that its logo should be removed from the posters.

“PhonePe objects to the unauthorized usage of its brand logo, by any third party, be it political or non-political. We are not associated with any political campaign or party,” tweeted PhonePe.

In a further tweet, the company wrote, “The PhonePe logo is a registered trademark of our company and any unauthorized use of PhonePe’s intellectual property rights will invite legal action. We humbly request @INCMP to remove the posters and banners featuring our brand logo and colour.”

PhonePe objects to the unauthorized usage of its brand logo, by any third party, be it political or non-political. We are not associated with any political campaign or party. — PhonePe (@PhonePe) June 26, 2023

Meanwhile, a BJP member from Gwalior went to the local police over a poster of Shivraj Singh Chouhan that had been painted on the walls close to the railway station in the city.

"A BJP worker has complained that his party is being slandered and on the basis of that, a case has been registered against an alleged perpetrator and an investigation is ongoing," a senior police officer said.

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