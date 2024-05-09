Amit Malviya, the National Information and Technology Department's in-charge of the Bharatiya Janata Party, criticised the Congress party on Wednesday over the report of the Economic Advisory Council to the PM (EAC-PM).

He suggested that if the country is entrusted to Congress, Hindus would be left without a country. Malviya's comments were shared via his official X handle, where he stated that the Hindu population had shrunk by 7.8 per cent between 1950 and 2015, while the Muslim population had grown by 43 per cent, attributing these changes to decades of Congress rule.

These remarks were made in light of the EAC report, which noted a decrease in the share of the Hindu population by 7.82 per cent from 1950 to 2015, and an increase in the Muslim population share from 9.84 per cent in 1950 to 14.09 per cent in 2015, marking a 43.15 per cent increase.

Concurrently, Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Keshav Prasad Maurya, also blamed the Congress for the decline in the Hindu population, alleging that the increase in the Muslim population was due to the party's politics of Muslim appeasement.

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