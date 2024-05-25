As temperatures soar this summer, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is intensifying its efforts to provide better passenger amenities, focusing on ensuring access to clean drinking water at station premises and onboard trains. The railway authority has installed Water Vending Machines (WVMs), water coolers, and water taps across several major stations within its zone to ensure passengers stay hydrated during their journeys.

In a proactive step, NFR has deployed over 100 Water Vending Machines at major station platforms including Katihar Junction, New Jalpaiguri, Raiganj, Samsi, New Coochbehar, Kokrajhar, and Hasimara, among others. These machines dispense clean and hygienic water for refilling bottles and carry-away containers at reasonable prices, available 24/7. Passengers can purchase one-liter refills for Rs 5 and carry-away containers for Rs 8. Five-liter refills cost Rs 20, with carry-away containers priced at Rs 25.

Additionally, NFR has ensured the functionality of adequate water coolers, taps, and tube wells at all stations within the zone. Approximately 126 water coolers, 8015 taps, and 494 tube wells have been installed to provide free cold drinking water, uniformly accessible across platforms.

NFR has also implemented a Quick Watering system to regularly refill water in long-distance trains at designated stations. This comprehensive approach aims to promote hydration and enhance the overall travel experience for passengers, demonstrating NFR's commitment to passenger welfare and comfort, especially during adverse weather conditions.

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