Northeast Frontier Railway honors Netaji with Azad Hind-themed locomotive in Siliguri

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has once again demonstrated its commitment to blending tradition with innovation.

In a recent tribute to India’s freedom movement, the Siliguri Diesel Loco Shed under NFR has dedicated a powerful visual homage to one of India’s greatest freedom fighters—Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose—and his legendary Azad Hind Fauj (Indian National Army).

As part of this patriotic initiative, the Diesel Loco Shed has repainted and rechristened its WDP-4B diesel locomotive number 40023. This high-powered 4,500 hp engine, known for its advanced IGBT-based technology, has been adorned with a striking new livery inspired by the Indian tricolour.



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The design includes vibrant whiskers in saffron, white, and green, alongside motifs echoing the national flag—transforming the locomotive into a moving symbol of national pride and remembrance.

This initiative is more than just a cosmetic makeover. It reflects NFR’s deep respect for the values and sacrifices associated with India’s freedom struggle. The revamped locomotive stands as a rolling monument to the spirit of resistance, sacrifice, and patriotism embodied by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the Azad Hind Fauj.

By embedding such tributes into the operational landscape of Indian Railways, NFR continues to celebrate the nation’s historical legacy while reaching thousands of citizens across its routes. Locomotive 40023, now bearing the visual signature of courage and determination, serves not just as a transport engine but as an inspiration in motion—reminding everyone of the indomitable will that shaped India's path to freedom.