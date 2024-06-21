The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Friday (June 21) that the CSIR-UGC-NET exam, initially set for June 25-27, has been postponed due to "unavoidable circumstances" and logistical issues.

In an official statement, the NTA informed candidates of the delay, emphasising that the new dates for the Joint CSIR-UGC-NET Examination June-2024 will be disclosed on the official website, https://csirnet.nta.ac.in, in the coming days.

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"The candidates are hereby informed that the Joint CSIR-UGC-NET Examination June-2024 which was scheduled to be held between 25.06.2024 to 27.06.2024 is being postponed due to unavoidable circumstances as well as logistic issues," NTA said in a statement.

This postponement follows a significant decision made earlier in the week, when the NTA cancelled the UGC-NET exam just a day after it was conducted. The cancellation came in response to reports suggesting a breach in the exam’s integrity.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan confirmed on Thursday (June 20) that the decision was driven by findings that the examination question paper had been leaked on the darknet.

In a press meet, Pradhan assured the public of a thorough investigation into potential irregularities in the NEET exam in Bihar stating the government's commitment to transparency and student interests.