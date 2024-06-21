The Tripura Congress took to the streets on Friday (June 21) demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the ongoing NEET and UGC-NET row.

The demonstration, held in front of Congress Bhavan, witnessed hundreds of party workers rallying against Pradhan, accusing him of negligence over alleged irregularities in the exams.

Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee president Ashish Saha demanded both the exams be freshly conducted.

Amidst chants and slogans, party members burned an effigy of Pradhan, symbolising their frustration and anger over the reported paper leaks that have affected numerous aspiring students.

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"Lakhs of youths are feeling betrayed and outraged due to the NEET-UG paper leak and subsequent issues with UGC-NET. Dharmendra Pradhan's acknowledgment of possible irregularities in the NEET exam has only fueled public discontent," Saha said in a press meet.

Saha also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, noting a perceived contrast with its professed policy of zero tolerance towards corruption.

"While PM Modi advocates for strict anti-corruption measures, his silence on this matter has disappointed many," he added.