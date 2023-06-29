At least three persons have been reported killed and eight others injured in separate incidents in Odisha during the ongoing Lord Jagannath’s chariot-pulling ritual, officials said.

According to sources, the chariots came into contact with a live electric wire, resulting in the deaths of two people in the district of Keonjhar and one person in the district of Koraput. Two other people were injured in the incidents.

In Puri, six individuals, including cops, were harmed when the rope of a chariot snapped. According to the officials, they were admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital.

In the meantime, the Rath Yatra Committee has filed a complaint at the Koraput sadar police station and attributed the deaths to the power distribution company's authorities.

On the other hand, a devastating incident occurred during the Ulto Rath Yatra at Kumarghar in Unakoti, resulting in the electrocution of a chariot and claiming the lives of seven individuals on June 28.



Sixteen others sustained severe burn injuries in the tragic event, leaving the entire state in shock and mourning.

Upon learning of the incident, Chief Minister Dr Saha promptly visited the site and personally assessed the situation.



Expressing his disbelief, he stated that such an unfortunate incident had never occurred in the history of Tripura, leaving everyone utterly shocked.



"We cannot express in words the magnitude of this unfortunate incident. During the Ulto Rath Yatra, the chariot came in contact with a wire, leading to its electrocution. Those who were on the stairway of the chariot died on the spot, while those inside the chariot remained unharmed. This incident is truly unfortunate and unimaginable. As soon as I heard about the incident, I personally spoke with Minister Tinku Roy and former Minister Bhagaban Das, who were in Kumarghar, and informed them that I would be coming. I have visited the site and tried to understand the situation. Such an incident has never happened in the history of Tripura. We express our deepest condolences," said CM Saha.



He further informed that the injured persons have been admitted to Fatikroy, Kumarghat, and GB Pant hospitals.



Also read : Ulto Rath Yatra Tragedy: Tripura CM announces compensation for victim's kin