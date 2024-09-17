An Army Major and his fiancee have alleged they were tortured and molested by police personnel at Bharatpur Police Station, Bhubaneswar, in an incident that occurred on the night of September 15. The couple had gone to the police station to file a complaint after being harassed by a group of individuals, but claim they were instead subjected to physical and verbal abuse by the officers on duty.

The Major reported that the police were uncooperative, leading to a heated altercation. He was forcibly detained while his fiancée was allegedly assaulted by both male and female officers, with claims of molestation and physical violence inside the police station. Despite repeated pleas for assistance and an explanation for the arrest, the couple alleges that they were met with threats and further mistreatment.

The couple was later taken to a local hospital where medical examinations confirmed multiple injuries, including a dislocated jaw for the fiancée. Police, however, have countered the allegations, filing assault charges against the couple.

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