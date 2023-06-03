Indian Railways on June 3 cancelled as many as 48 trains in the wake of the horrific triple train crash in Odisha’s Balasore on June 2.

Apart from the train cancelled, 39 trains have been diverted while 10 more trains have been reportedly delayed.

The death toll in the horrific train crash has surged to 233, confirmed state chief secretary Pradeep Jena on Saturday. Moreover, more than 900 people have been reportedly injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Saturday that he has ordered a high-level probe into the derailment.

The railway minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh to those severely injured and Rs 50,000 to those who sustained minor injuries.

Also read : Coromandel Express Derailment: Death toll rises to 233, over 900 injured