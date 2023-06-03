Indian Railways spokesperson Amitabh Sharma on June 3 confirmed that the rescue operations at the horrific triple train crash site in Odisha’s Balasore has been completed and restoration work has begun.

Speaking to the media, the Executive Director , Information Public Railway Board Amitabh Sharma said that till now 238 people have died in the horrific train mishap while more than 600 have been reported injured. Also the rescue operations are completed and restoration work has begun for this route.

The official further informed that more than 100 people have claimed ex-gratia payments. He also said that several trains have been cancelled and diverted in wake of the incident.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a high-level meeting with railway officials on Saturday to take stock of the situation. As per reports, PM Modi is slated to visit the train accident site in Odisha’s Balasore where more than 230 have died and more than 600 injured following train derailment.

Also read : Odisha train tragedy: 48 trains cancelled, 39 diverted; government releases helpline number