Before the budget session in Haryana, there was a ruckus regarding the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) on February 20.

About 20 thousand employees from across the state marched from Panchkula to Chandigarh on Sunday for the demand OPS.

Chandigarh Police stopped these employees at the border. After which there was a fierce clash between the two sides. However, after this in the evening, the employees got an invitation to talk to CM Manohar Lal on February 20.

The workers tried to enter Chandigarh by removing the barricades when the police stopped them, the protesters started pushing and shoving. When the workers did not stop even after several attempts, the police used water cannons and fired tear gas shells to remove them.

Several workers were injured in the forceful water cannons and scuffles with the police. Despite this, the workers did not stop following which police resorted to lathi charge.

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Vijender Dhariwal, State President of Old Pension Restoration Struggle Committee, opposing this action of the government and the administration, said that the employees are not afraid of any lathi or stick. They will continue to take their entitled old pension.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal's OSD Bhupeshwar Dayal has reached the protest site and assured positive talks with the 20-member committee delegation with the CM on February 20, after which the committee will be free to take a further decision, but for the time being with the CM, There is no discussion that a group of employees will continue the hunger strike.

The Panchkula-Chandigarh border sealed on February 19

Government employees of Haryana had announced the siege of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's official residence in Chandigarh. In view of this, Panchkula and Chandigarh police sealed the borders on Sunday morning itself. Along with this, a large amount of police force was deployed.

OPS issue will reverberate in Haryana

The budget session which is going to start on February 20 in Haryana is going to be quite noisy. Haryana Congress is said to raise the issue of OPS demand in the House.

On the otherhand, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has already announced the implementation of OPS in 2024 if the Congress government comes to power in the state.

Even in the CLP meeting, Congress has planned to corner the government in the House on this issue.