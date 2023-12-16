The Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tarik, was accorded a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on the second day of his state visit to India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu received the Sultan at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The Sultan was received by Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, as he arrived at the Delhi airport on Friday for a three-day State visit. the official spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Arindam Bagchi, said the visit by the Sultan of Oman will further boost the friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

The Sultan arrived in India at the invitation of President Murmu. During his visit, PM Modi will also host a luncheon in honor of the Sultan. The visit will be an opportunity to explore avenues for future collaboration between India and Oman for regional stability, progress, and prosperity, the MEA release stated.

Oman is India's closest defence partner in the Gulf region as well, with defence cooperation emerging as a key pillar of the strategic partnership between the two countries, according to the MEA.

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