Omar Abdullah has been sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir at a ceremony held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.

The oath was administered in the presence of senior political leaders, government officials, and dignitaries.

Abdullah, the National Conference (NC) leader, returns to the post of Chief Minister after previously serving from 2009 to 2015.

His leadership comes at a pivotal moment, with renewed focus on political stability, economic development, and reconciliation efforts in the region.

Omar Abdullah’s government aims to rebuild trust with the people, especially after significant constitutional and administrative changes in the region over the past few years.



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