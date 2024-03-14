In a historic move toward streamlining India's electoral process, a high-level committee spearheaded by former President Ram Nath Kovind has proposed the implementation of 'One Nation One Election' by the year 2029. This monumental recommendation, encapsulated in an exhaustive 18,000-page report, aims to revolutionize the electoral landscape, fostering a fundamental transformation in governance across the nation.

The committee, comprising eminent individuals and experts, submitted its comprehensive report to President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday at the distinguished Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Drawing from a plethora of inputs from political parties, scholars, and stakeholders, the report advocates for synchronizing elections for the Lok Sabha, all state assemblies, and local bodies, thereby introducing a harmonized electoral calendar for the entire country.

Central to the committee's proposal is the amendment of the Constitution to facilitate simultaneous elections at various levels of governance. By aligning the electoral cycles, the committee envisages minimizing disruptions to governance and curbing policy paralysis, particularly stemming from the application of the Model Code of Conduct, thereby fostering a conducive environment for sustained economic growth.

Outlined within the report are five key highlights that underscore the transformative potential of the 'One Nation One Election' initiative:

Constitutional Framework: The committee has proposed an alternative enabling framework to address constitutional and legal complexities associated with simultaneous elections, paving the way for its feasibility.

Timeline for Implementation: With a clear vision, the panel recommends constitutional amendments to facilitate the realization of simultaneous elections for all levels of government by the year 2029.

Mitigating Disruptions: By synchronizing electoral cycles, the initiative aims to mitigate disruptions to governance, ensuring a more stable and efficient administrative apparatus.

Sequential Implementation: The report suggests a phased approach, initially focusing on simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, followed by the synchronization of municipal and panchayat polls within 100 days of state and national elections.

Flexibility in Governance: Recognizing the fluidity of political dynamics, the committee proposes mechanisms to address scenarios such as hung Houses or no-confidence motions, ensuring the continuity of governance without compromising democratic principles.