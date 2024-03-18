Opposition leaders have sounded the alarm over a series of WhatsApp messages purportedly sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking support for his vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India). Accusing the government of a "blatant violation" of the model code of conduct, they have called upon the Election Commission to intervene.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor took to social media to highlight concerns over the privacy implications of receiving the prime minister's letter on WhatsApp, particularly for individuals residing abroad. "Will the @ECISVEEP take note of such a blatant misuse of government machinery and government data to serve the partisan political interests of the ruling party?" Tharoor questioned on X platform.

Congress MP Manish Tewari shared screenshots of the unsolicited WhatsApp message bearing the Ministry of Electronics & IT's name. Tewari raised questions about the source of mobile numbers used for the communication, alleging a violation of both the Model Code of Conduct and the Right to Privacy.

TMC MP Saket Gokhale added weight to the opposition's claims, alleging widespread spamming of individuals across the globe with the 'Viksit Bharat' message. Gokhale demanded answers from IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw regarding the alleged misuse of state machinery for political campaigning, in defiance of the code of conduct.

The controversy comes in the wake of Modi's recent outreach to citizens, wherein he solicited suggestions and support for his government's initiatives. In a letter addressed to "dear family member," the prime minister expressed confidence in the partnership between the government and the people, citing transformative outcomes achieved over the past decade.

While BJP leaders have hailed Modi's efforts to engage with the public, opposition voices have raised concerns about the manner in which these communications are being disseminated. With elections on the horizon, the issue is likely to fuel further debate over the ethical use of government resources for political ends.