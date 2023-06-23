Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on June 23 expressed confidence that opposition parties will defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the general elections in 2024.

''Opposition parties will beat BJP in the general elections 2024,'' he said while addressing a large gathering of Congress workers and leaders at the party office in the Sadaqat Ashram area in Patna here.

Gandhi further claimed that Congress will win the next elections in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana.

Later, he also accused BJP of trying to divide India and spread hatred and violence, adding, ''An ideological battle was taking place in India''.

He said that on the one hand, there is a Congress with 'Bharat Jodo' ideology and on the other hand BJP and RSS's 'Bharat Todo' thinking.

''This is the reason why we have come here because the DNA of the Congress is in Bihar. All opposition parties have come here and together we are going defeat BJP,'' he added.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Smriti Irani thanked the Congress for the mega opposition meeting in Patna and said it is a public declaration that the Congress can't defeat PM Modi alone.

''It is very unfortunate that the leaders who witnessed the murder of democracy during an emergency are today coming together under the leadership of the Congress. I want to thank the Congress for making this public that the Congress can't defeat PM Modi alone and they need help,'' she added.

She further said that the power has moved from the palace to the people and some people who always took pride in their political dynasty now have to go to people whom they jailed during the Emergency.

''Then you go to people who can't even make a bridge? What democratic bridge will they make?'' she asked.

More than 15 opposition parties are meeting in Patna, Bihar on June 23 to prepare strategies to take on the saffron party in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

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