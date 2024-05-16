Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a scathing critique of the Opposition during a rally in Azamgarh on Thursday, May 16, accusing them of orchestrating misinformation campaigns to stoke unrest and communal tension regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

In his address, PM Modi asserted that the process of granting Indian citizenship to refugees has already commenced under the provisions of the CAA, rebuffing claims by opposition parties that they would revoke the legislation. He highlighted the historical context of the CAA, emphasizing its significance in providing refuge to those who had endured the hardships of partition based on religious lines.

PM Modi lambasted the Congress party for its purported neglect of refugees over the decades and touted the CAA as the latest manifestation of his administration's commitment to humanitarian causes. He underscored the enduring plight of minorities in neighboring countries and criticized the opposition for politicizing their suffering while allegedly neglecting their welfare when in power.

Drawing parallels to Mahatma Gandhi's principles, PM Modi accused the Congress of betraying the values espoused by the Father of the Nation by allegedly disregarding the plight of persecuted minorities. He lamented the exploitation of divisive narratives by opposition parties, accusing them of spreading falsehoods about the CAA to serve their political interests and incite unrest.

PM Modi sought to dispel doubts surrounding the permanence of the CAA, asserting that neither the Congress nor any other opposition faction possessed the authority to repeal the legislation. He portrayed his government as the vanguard of social justice and national unity, denouncing attempts by rivals to undermine the CAA's implementation and tarnish India's image on the global stage.

In his impassioned address, PM Modi urged citizens to reject divisive rhetoric and embrace the inclusive vision of his administration, which seeks to uphold the principles of justice, equality, and humanitarianism enshrined in the nation's ethos.

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