Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his delight today, as over 1 crore households across the nation registered for the PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. In a tweet, the Prime Minister highlighted the achievement, stating the massive response the initiative has received since its launch a month ago.

The PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, aimed at providing free electricity to households, has garnered significant attention and participation from citizens nationwide. Registrations have poured in from various states, with Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh witnessing over 5 lakh registration each.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized the importance of registering for the scheme, urging those who haven't done so yet to sign up at the earliest.

"This initiative promises substantial reductions in electricity expenses for households, along with ensuring energy production. It's poised to encourage Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) on a grand scale, contributing to a better planet", quotes the PM.