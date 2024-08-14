In a startling revelation, police reported that over 4,000 lighting devices, including 3,800 bamboo lights and 36 high-value projector lights, have been stolen from Ayodhya's Bhakti Path and Ram Path, both located within a high-security zone.

The theft, which is estimated to have cost over Rs 50 lakh, was discovered by the contracting firm Yash Enterprises and Krishna Automobiles, who had installed the lights as part of a major refurbishment project in the city.

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The lights were installed under a contract awarded by the Ayodhya Development Authority, as part of preparations for the grand Ram temple consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22. Despite the high-profile nature of the project and the security measures in place, the theft went unnoticed until May, and a formal complaint was not filed until August 9.

The FIR was lodged at the Ram Janmabhoomi police station, and authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. The delay in reporting the theft has raised concerns, as the stolen items were part of a significant effort to beautify Ayodhya ahead of the upcoming religious ceremony. Police are actively probing the case, seeking to uncover how such a large-scale theft could occur in such a tightly secured area.