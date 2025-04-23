A day after one of the deadliest terror attacks on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir in recent years, Pakistan has expressed concern over the loss of lives, extending condolences to the families of those killed in the assault at Pahalgam’s Baisaran meadows.

At least 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed on Tuesday afternoon when 3–4 terrorists opened fire on a large gathering in the popular hill destination in Anantnag district. The victims were among a crowd enjoying the scenic vistas of Baisaran, often dubbed “Mini Switzerland,” when gunfire broke the calm, turning a joyful afternoon into a nightmare.

Responding to the incident, the Pakistan Foreign Office, in a brief statement to media, said:

“We are concerned at the loss of tourists’ lives in an attack in Anantnag district. We extend our condolences to the near ones of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery.”

While the attack drew global condemnation and local outrage, India responded with solemn tribute and swift action. Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Srinagar late Wednesday night, hours after the attack. On Wednesday morning, he laid wreaths on the coffins of the deceased at the Police Control Room, honoring the memory of those killed.

Flanked by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Shah met the grieving families and survivors, offering assurance and solidarity. He pledged that justice would be delivered swiftly, and that security forces would not rest until the perpetrators were brought to book.



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“The sacrifice of innocent lives will not go unanswered. The attackers will face the full force of our law and security apparatus,” Shah assured during his address to the media following a high-level security review meeting.

The meeting, chaired by the Home Minister and attended by top officials including DGP Nalin Prabhat, focused on immediate counter-terrorism responses, intelligence upgrades, and enhanced civilian safety in high-tourist zones.

The Pahalgam attack, carried out in broad daylight in a busy tourist spot, has shaken the region and ignited fears of a possible resurgence in high-profile civilian-targeted terrorism in the Valley. It also raised serious questions about lapses in intelligence and local security deployment.

As security forces continue their manhunt for the attackers, authorities have increased patrols in all major tourist hubs in the region. The government has also announced financial aid and counseling support for the victims’ families and survivors.

The international community, including several South Asian neighbors and human rights bodies, have condemned the attack, calling it a blatant violation of humanitarian norms.

As India mourns, a renewed sense of urgency surrounds the call for peace and security in Kashmir—where violence once again has claimed the lives of innocents simply seeking beauty, joy, and serenity in the mountains.