A married mother of five and her alleged lover were killed by her husband and his brothers in a suspected honour killing in Peshawar, a northwestern city of Pakistan, according to police reports on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night in the Shaikh Muhammadi village of Peshawar district. The police report identified the woman's husband, Wahid Akbar, and her brothers, Waseem and Kamal, as the perpetrators who killed the woman in a room and her lover, Daud, outside the house.

The accused fled the scene following the double murder. Police have registered a case, begun investigations, and conducted raids on the suspects' homes in an attempt to apprehend them.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan reports around 1,000 women are victims of honour killings in the country each year.

These victims are believed to have brought shame and dishonour to their families, typically through actions such as marrying against their will or engaging in an affair.

Family members are often the ones responsible for these killings.