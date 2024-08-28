In a significant development under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday, August 28 awarded Indian citizenship to Joseph Francis A. Pereira, a senior Christian citizen originally from Pakistan, who has been residing in Goa. The citizenship certificate was presented to Pereira in a formal ceremony held in South Goa.

Joseph Pereira, who currently lives in the coastal village of Cansaulim, has become the first individual in the state to be granted Indian citizenship under the provisions of the CAA. Expressing his gratitude, Pereira extended heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for enacting the legislation that paved the way for his citizenship.

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Pereira, who was the sole applicant under the CAA in Goa, pursued Indian citizenship because his wife already holds Indian nationality. His successful application is a milestone for the state and underscores the broader implications of the CAA.

The Citizenship Amendment Act, which came into force in December 2019, allows non-Muslim minorities—Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Christians, Parsis, and Buddhists—from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan to apply for Indian citizenship. Applicants must have entered India before December 31, 2014, and their claims are subject to verification and approval by the relevant authorities.