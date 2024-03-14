Several Hindu refugees from Pakistan staged a protest outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, as reported. The protest was in response to Kejriwal's recent remarks on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

In his statement on Wednesday, Kejriwal who leads the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) criticized the BJP-led central government for passing the CAA before the Lok Sabha elections. He argued that this move diverts attention from crucial economic issues and expressed concerns about the consequences of the CAA, particularly in states like Assam.

Kejriwal's video statement questioned the rationale behind the CAA, highlighting the BJP's stance on granting Indian citizenship to minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. He warned against the potential risks of bringing in a large number of minorities and providing them with jobs and housing, particularly in states like Assam.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act offers expedited citizenship to migrants from six minority communities in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians who arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014.

Kejriwal's remarks have sparked criticism from some quarters, notably from Pakistani Hindu refugees who staged a protest outside his residence, underscoring the divisive nature of the CAA and the varying perspectives surrounding it.

The protest highlights the ongoing debate and tensions surrounding the CAA, which has been a subject of contention and debate since its enactment.