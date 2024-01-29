Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to engage in a significant educational event known as 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024.'

This initiative, now in its seventh edition, is designed to alleviate the stress associated with exams and encourage a positive mindset among students.

The live interaction will commence at 11 am at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The event has garnered substantial interest, with registrations on the MyGov website indicating participation from nearly 4,000 individuals in person.

Additionally, there are 205.62 lakh students, 14.93 lakh teachers, and 5.69 lakh parents who have registered to be part of PPC 2024. This year's session follows the success of the previous year, which saw 31.24 lakh students, 5.60 lakh teachers, and 1.95 lakh parents participate.



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For those unable to attend in person, the live broadcast will be available across various platforms, including social media pages of the Prime Minister's Office, PIB, Education Ministry, and even on Amazon Prime Video. Doordarshan channels such as DD National, DD News, and DD India will also telecast the event live.

This interactive session is not only a platform for students but also includes parents and teachers, aiming to strategize collectively on ways to overcome exam-related challenges. The event promises insightful interactions and discussions, with PM Modi sharing his valuable tips and advice, much like he did during PPC 2023.

In preparation for this event, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reviewed the arrangements, ensuring that the program continues to serve as a supportive forum for students across the country. With over 1 crore registrations noted as of January 5, 2024, on the MyGov portal, the anticipation for PPC 2024 is palpable.

As today unfolds, students and educators alike look forward to the wisdom and guidance that PM Modi will impart, hoping to carry forward the mantras for success into their academic endeavors.