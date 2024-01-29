Prime Minister Narendra Modi while engaging with the students, teachers and parents in a live session during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024' in Delhi on January 29 said that the habit of comparison is ingrained in students' minds from childhood by families, thus urging parents not to compare their children with others' achievements.

Calling for a healthy competition among students, PM Modi underscrored the importance of challenges and healthy competition in life, stating that without them, life becomes dull.

During the interaction, PM Modi highlighted two types of pressure on students. One is the self-pressure form rigid plans leading to mental fatigue and the second being the external pressure from parents, siblings and teachers. He emphasized the need for family and teacher discussions to alleviate this burden.

PM Modi also emphasized the crucial role of teacher-student bonding. To alleviate exam stress, he suggests that teachers establish a positive connection with students from the start, creating a comfortable environment. Encouraging teachers to go beyond the syllabus, PM Modi believes this approach enhances student confidence and enables them to correct even minor mistakes. The paramount importance of teacher-student bonding lies in uplifting students' lives, according to the Prime Minister.

'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024' a live session conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi today. Nearly 4,000 participants including students, teachers and parents are present at the event.

Previous year, a substantial participation of 31.24 lakh students, 5.60 lakh teachers, and 1.95 lakh parents marked the success of the event.

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