Parliament is set for another stormy week as the Monsoon Session is nearing its final debate week with Lok Sabha likely to witness a no-confidence motion against the government.

All eyes will be on Rajya Sabha which is expecting some spirited debate over the Delhi Services Bill on August 7.

In the mean time, Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party have given whips to their MPs requesting that they be available in the Upper House till its deferment. The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, has already been passed by Lok Sabha.

Likewise, the Lok Sabha Secretariat is expected to review the stay allowed by the High Court on the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in the 'Modi surname' case and settle on the revocation of the former Congress president's Parliament membership

To permit a conversation on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, the resistance momentarily suspended its dissent in the Lok Sabha last week. The bill looks to supplant the law promulgated in May after the High Court allowed the control of bureaucracy in the city administration to the elected government.

Arvind Kejriwal-drove Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) made the contentious bill a rallying point to unite Opposition parties to go against it in the Rajya Sabha. For both NDA and I.N.D.I.A collusion, the number in the upper house are equally ready. In any case, the wall sitters have named the scales for the BJP-drove government.

After a nearly five-hour debate, the bill was passed by the Lok Sabha. Since the beginning of the Parliament Monsoon Session, the houses have cleared as many as 20 bills.

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