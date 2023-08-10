Yet another fiery debate is expected today as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing Lok Sabha on the no-confidence motion moved against his government by the Opposition parties over the Manipur violence.

The no-confidence motion was initiated by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on August 8.

For the last two days, Parliament witnessed several fiery debates and discussions pertaining to Manipur violence even as the northeastern state continues to reel under massive turmoil due to the ethnic clashes.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, after being re-instated as Lok Sabha member, gave his first speech in the House, launching a scathing attack on the government, accusing it of “dividing” Manipur into two parts. He alleged that BJP’s politics in the northeastern state had “murdered” India, drawing an uproar from several party members.

A controversy erupted after Rahul Gandhi left the House giving a flying kiss to the BJP members post his speech.

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