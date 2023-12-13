CPIM state committee secretary Jitendra Chaudhury said today that a section of people is trying to create communal disharmony over issues such as a demand to remove converted tribals from the Scheduled Tribes list and a controversy involving an ancient structure that he claims is a mosque.

Addressing a press conference, Chaudhury opposed the rally called on December 25 by the Janajati Suraksha Mancha to exclude the STs from the list if they accept Christianity.

He said that the ruling party has been creating a situation in the state in the form of serious tribal conflicts and fraternity in the coming days due to their arrogance and some of the programs announced by them.

“These incidents are taking place at the hands of those who are responsible for protecting the rights and integrity of citizens. Such a gathering on a holy day like Christmas next December 25 is very unfortunate. RSS has the support behind calling such a gathering by Janajati Suraksha Mancha. And in view of the claims they have made, it can be said that 8.6 per cent of the people of the country will fall on this list. The government needs to take action against this already. It is an attempt to destroy the unity of the state and to instigate war between nations,” he said.



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He said that the most unfortunate thing is that the state government has already given permission to the JSM to hold this rally on December 25.

Jiten also raised questions about how the police administration allowed this unconstitutional program and demanded that the government stop the program of the gathering.

Criticizing JSM, he also said that village committee elections are not being held in ADC areas, fair dues are not being paid, and the condition of education is poor.

“Janajati Suraksha Mancha is not raising such issues. They are trying to destroy unity in the state by saying unconstitutional things. In addition to a communal issue, he said that a few days ago, Hindu Jagaran Mancha claimed a mosque in Dhimatali in the Belonia border area as a Jagannath temple. And they can't pray there because they issue a wiliar. Police have been deployed there for this. The most surprising thing is that the block-based fair was held on the mosque premises last Sunday. Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha was present there,” said Chaudhury.

He claimed that an attempt was being made to set fire with religious incitement by taking an oath in the name of secularism.