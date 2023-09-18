The five-day long special session of Parliament which will begin today, September 18 will include a special discussion on the Parliament's 75-year journey, starting from Samvidhan Sabha.

The session will see the proceedings of Parliament move from the old building to the new complex in its vicinity.

The tentative list of the agenda for the special session includes four bills, but the highly debated 'One Nation, One Election' bill is missing.

Despite the absence of the ‘One Nation, One Election’ bill from the list, four important bills were listed for consideration and passing in the Houses. These include the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023; the Post Office Bill, 2023 and the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023.

The Rajya Sabha approved the first two of these four bills on August 3. They will be taken up for discussion in the Lok Sabha during the special session. The other two will be examined in the Rajya Sabha.

Aside from the formal parliamentary business, a conversation will likewise be hung on Monday on 'Parliamentary Journey of 75 years beginning from Samvidhan Sabha - Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings', according to the public authority's notification.

On the main day of the five-day proceedings of the special session, Lok Sabha MPs from the BJP, Sunil Kumar Singh and Ganesh Singh will introduce the 6th report of the Committee of Privileges.

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