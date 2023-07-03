Passengers of Mumbai-bound Pawan Express had lucky after the train ran 10 km with a broken wheel in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.

According to a report by IANS, the incident took place on the Muzaffarpur-Hajipur rail section at the Bhagwanpur rail route on July 2 night.

The passengers said that the train departed from Muzaffarpur railway station, they heard a loud noise in the S-11 coach.

However, the passengers also claimed that after reaching Bhagalpur no efforts were made to identify the problem.

''When the train left Bhagwanpur railway station, the passengers pulled the chain and stopped it,'' IANS quoted a passenger as saying.

Later, the passengers apprised the driver and guard of the situation and during the inspection, it was found that a wheel of an S-11 coach had broken.

Upon seeing this damage, railway engineers and employees reached the station and repaired the wheel.

Also read: CBI files chargesheet against Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi & Tejashwi Yadav in land-for-jobs case