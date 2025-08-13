Piprahwa relics of Lord Buddha return to India after 127 years

In a landmark moment for India’s cultural heritage, the sacred Piprahwa relics of Lord Buddha, lost during colonial rule, have been brought back to the country after 127 years.

The repatriation marks not just the return of invaluable artefacts but also the revival of a profound spiritual and historical legacy.

The relics were retrieved through a public–private partnership between the Government of India and the Godrej Industries Group, with the Ministry of Culture stepping in earlier this year when they surfaced at an international auction.



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Officials credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in securing their return, calling it a triumph of national pride and cultural diplomacy.

“This is a reminder that our history is not only to be remembered, but also reclaimed, celebrated, and passed on to future generations,” the government said in a statement, lauding the collaborative effort that made the historic homecoming possible.