Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the highest accolades from Papua New Guinea and Fiji, which is a remarkable honour for a person who is not a citizen of the two Pacific island states, on May 22.

PM Modi took his first trip to Papua New Guinea on May 21 to hold an important conference between India and 14 Pacific island nations to strengthen bilateral ties.

The Grand Companion of the Order of Logohu (GCL) was awarded to Prime Minister Modi during a special ceremony held at the Government House, according to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

This is the highest civilian award in the country and recipients of the award are titled “Chief”, it said.

“Unprecedented honour for India as Papua New Guinea confers their highest award to PM Modi,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.

For promoting the unification of the Pacific Island nations and leading the cause of the Global South, Papua New Guinea awarded Prime Minister Modi the Companion of the Order of Logohu. Only a small number of non-PNG citizens have won this honour, including former US President Bill Clinton, it claimed.

“Humbled by the gesture of Papua New Guinea of conferring me with the Companion of the Order of Logohu. Gratitude to Governor General Sir Bob Dadae for presenting the award. This is a great recognition of India and the accomplishments of our people,” the prime minister tweeted.

“An honour emblematic of the depth of India-Papua New Guinea relationship,” the MEA tweeted.

This comes immediately after Fiji’s Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka also conferred the country’s highest award to Modi.

Also read: PM Modi hold talks with Papua New Guinea Governor, stresses on boosting bilateral ties