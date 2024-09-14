Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress party's "royal family" of seeking to eliminate reservations for Dalits. Speaking at a rally in Haryana’s Kurukshetra district ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections on October 5, Modi emphasized his commitment to protecting the quota system established by B.R. Ambedkar. "As long as I am here, I will not allow even a fraction of the quota given to Dalits to be looted or removed," Modi asserted.

Modi's comments targeted the Congress leadership, particularly the Gandhi family, whom he labeled as the "biggest anti-Dalit, anti-OBC, and anti-tribal force in the country." He claimed that the Congress had consistently opposed the reservation system and accused them of declaring their intention to abolish reservations if they return to power. "This is the truth of this family," he said, arguing that the Gandhis have always "hated" Ambedkar and the principle of reservation.

Recalling specific instances from when Congress was in power in Haryana, Modi asked the audience, "Who knows the anti-Dalit face of the Congress better than Haryana?" He alleged that the Congress has repeatedly "insulted" Dalits, Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and tribal communities.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been vocal in its criticism of Congress, particularly highlighting statements made by Rahul Gandhi. During a recent interaction with students at Georgetown University in the United States, Gandhi suggested that the Congress would consider ending reservations when "India is a fair place," implying that the current socio-political environment is not equitable. The BJP has used this remark to underscore what it perceives as Gandhi's opposition to reservations for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes, and OBCs.

Modi also took aim at India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, alleging that he had opposed reservations. "Nehruji had written to the chief ministers of the states saying that if people get jobs due to reservation, the quality of government service will drop. These were the words of Nehruji," Modi claimed. He further accused Nehru of sidelining the Kakasaheb Kalekar Commission's report on OBC reservation and stated that Nehru's daughter, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, similarly stalled OBC reservation initiatives.

He also highlighted the Mandal Commission, which was established under the Janata Party government, noting that its report was shelved when the Congress returned to power. According to Modi, this pattern reveals a long-standing opposition within the Congress to affirmative action policies aimed at uplifting marginalized communities.

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