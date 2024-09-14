Bidhannagar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Aneesh Sarkar revealed on Saturday that the police had intercepted a plan to attack doctors protesting outside Swasthya Bhawan. These protests followed the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

DCP Sarkar stated, "We received intelligence indicating that professional criminals were orchestrating an attack on the doctors protesting at Swasthya Bhawan." He further disclosed that authorities had obtained an audio recording of a conversation between two individuals, which laid bare the details of the alleged conspiracy.

Following the verification of the audio clip's authenticity, the police registered a case. "Based on our findings, we have arrested two individuals," Sarkar informed the media. One of the arrested individuals, Sanjeev Das, confessed that the voice in the recording was indeed his.

The two suspects are set to be presented in court, where the police will request 14-day custody to further investigate the matter.

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