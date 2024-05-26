Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a fiery speech on Sunday, May 26, accusing the INDI bloc of receiving support from Pakistan and jihadists while warning against the alleged propagation of 'vote jihad' by opposition parties like the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress.

Speaking at a rally in Bansgaon, PM Modi emphasized the significance of June 4, 2024, as a pivotal moment for India's future. He declared that the day would mark a turning point towards India's progress, envisioning the nation's ascent towards becoming the world's third-largest economy and fulfilling the dreams of its 1.4 billion citizens.

During another rally in Gorakhpur, PM Modi continued his critique of the opposition, particularly targeting the INDI bloc for allegedly opposing reservations based on religion. He asserted that jihadists from across borders were backing the SP and Congress, accusing these parties of promoting 'vote jihad.'

PM Modi also highlighted the INDI alliance's stance on contentious issues such as Article 370 and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He criticized their pledge to reinstate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and revoke the CAA, arguing that such actions align with the interests of anti-India forces.

The Prime Minister's remarks underscore the intensifying political rhetoric ahead of the June 4 result day, signaling heightened tensions between the ruling party and the opposition as the country braces for significant political developments.

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