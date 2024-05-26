India's Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra dispelled rumors of injury after reports surfaced suggesting his withdrawal from the upcoming Ostrava Golden Spike competition in the Czech Republic.

The decision, made out of caution, came as Neeraj felt discomfort in his adductor, prompting him to prioritize his health with the Paris Olympics on the horizon.

Initially reported by Olympics.com, Neeraj's absence from the Ostrava Golden Spike meet on May 28 raised concerns over his fitness.

However, the athlete took to Instagram to clarify that while he isn't injured, he sensed discomfort in his adductor muscle. To avoid aggravating the issue and risking potential injury, especially with the Paris Olympics scheduled to commence on July 26, Neeraj opted to withdraw from the competition. He emphasized that he will refrain from participating in any further events until he feels completely fit and ready.

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