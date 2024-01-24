Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 24 urged his cabinet colleagues to refrain from visiting the Ayodhya Ram Temple for now due to the heavy rush caused by huge footfall of devotees since the Pran Pratishtha of Ram idol.

PM Modi after today's Cabinet meeting suggested that, due to the heavy rush and to prevent inconvenience to the public caused by VIPs with protocols, ministers should refrain from visiting Ayodhya Ram Temple for now.

The Prime Minister also urged the ministers to plan their visits to Ayodhya in March.

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