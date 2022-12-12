After the saffron party witnessed a landslide victory in the recently held Gujarat assembly election, chief minister candidate Bhupendrabhai Patel is all set to take the oath to the chief minister's office for the second time on December 12.

As per reports, the swearing ceremony will take place at 2 PM wherein around 25 other cabinet ministers will also take an oath with him.

The ceremony in Gandhinagar will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and other central ministers.

Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states and allies will also attend. The list includes Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma, Haryana's Manohar Lal Khattar, Madhya Pradesh's Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Karnataka's Basavaraj Bommai, Uttarakhand's Pushkar Singh Dhami, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his Deputy Devendra Fadnavis. BJP chief JP Nadda, senior leader BL Santosh and MPs who have campaigned in Gujarat will also be present, sources said.

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Patel has years of experience behind him, rising through the BJP ranks from municipal politics to being the chief minister.

According to reports, Patel, who resigned as a Chief Minister after BJP's landslide victory in Gujarat will again be entrusted with the role of the Chief Minister again.

Earlier, on December 8, BJP Gujarat state chief C R Patil reiterated that Patel would keep the top post in the state and his swearing-in ceremony would be held.

The BJP registered a historic victory in Gujarat by scoring a record 156 seats in the 182-member assembly.