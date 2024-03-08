In a significant move to mark International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a substantial reduction in the prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders. Posting on X, he revealed that the government has decided to slash the cost of LPG cylinders by Rs. 100, aiming to alleviate the financial strain on households across the nation, with a special emphasis on empowering women.

The announcement, made via social media platform X, highlighted the government's commitment to supporting the well-being of families and promoting environmental conservation. Prime Minister Modi stated that this decision would not only make cooking gas more affordable but also contribute to ensuring a healthier environment for all citizens.

In his post, Prime Minister Modi stated, "Today, on Women's Day, our Government has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by Rs. 100. This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti." He further added, "By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. This is in line with our commitment to empowering women and ensuring ‘Ease of Living’ for them."