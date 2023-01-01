Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended New Year greetings and wished the people of the country that it will be filled with hope, happiness and lots of success.

Taking to twitter to wish the people, PM Modi wrote, "Have a great 2023! May it be filled with hope, happiness and lots of success. May everyone be blessed with wonderful health,” PM Modi said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma too extended New Year greetings and wished all good health, new opportunities and prosperity.

Taking to Twitter, Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “Wishing everyone a very happy New Year! May this year bring new opportunities, good health and prosperity for all. Let's take a step into the New Year with renewed enthusiasm and aspiration to work together towards a prosperous and progressive Assam”.

On the occasion of the New Year, President Droupadi Murmu also welcomed everyone and expressed hope that 2023 would offer new inspirations, objectives, and successes to everybody.

The President urged everyone to recommit themselves to the nation's growth in harmony, honesty, and inclusivity.

"Happy New Year to all! Greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens and Indians living abroad. May the Year 2023 bring new inspirations, goals and achievements in our lives. Let us resolve to rededicate ourselves to the unity, integrity and inclusive development of the nation," the President's Secretariat said.



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