Two powerful earthquakes, measuring 7.7 and 6.4 on the Richter scale, struck Myanmar on Thursday, sending shockwaves across Southeast Asia and triggering a state of emergency in Bangkok, Thailand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep concern and assured India’s full support to the affected nations.

"Concerned by the situation in the wake of the earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand. Praying for the safety and well-being of everyone. India stands ready to offer all possible assistance," PM Modi posted on X, directing authorities to remain on standby.



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The tremors, with an epicenter near Sagaing in Myanmar, caused widespread panic, with people fleeing buildings as structures shook violently.

The iconic Ava Bridge in Mandalay collapsed into the Irrawaddy River, while tremors were felt across Thailand, Bangladesh, China, and India's Northeast, including Meghalaya.

Bangkok, nearly 900 km from the epicenter, witnessed strong jolts, prompting Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to declare a state of emergency. As rescue operations intensify, authorities brace for potential aftershocks, with global assistance, including from India, ready to aid the affected regions.