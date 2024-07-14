In a significant achievement in the realm of social media influence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the world's most-followed leader in office on the platform 'X,' surpassing the milestone of 100 million followers. This remarkable feat places him far ahead of both national and global leaders, as well as numerous celebrities and athletes.

Within India, Modi's follower count on X is unmatched. The Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, has 26.4 million followers; Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has 27.5 million; Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav has 19.9 million; and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has 7.4 million followers. Other Indian political figures such as Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (6.3 million), his son Tejashwi Yadav (5.2 million), and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar (2.9 million) also trail significantly behind.

Globally, Modi's influence on X is equally impressive. US President Joe Biden has 38.1 million followers, HH Sheikh Mohammed, the ruler of Dubai, has 11.2 million, and Pope Francis has 18.5 million followers. Modi's follower count even surpasses those of global sports icons like Virat Kohli (64.1 million), Neymar Jr (63.6 million), and LeBron James (52.9 million). In the entertainment industry, Modi's followers exceed those of Taylor Swift (95.3 million), Lady Gaga (83.1 million), and Kim Kardashian (75.2 million).

Over the past three years, Modi's X handle has seen a remarkable growth of approximately 30 million followers. His influence extends beyond X, with nearly 25 million subscribers on YouTube and over 91 million followers on Instagram.

Since joining X in 2009, Prime Minister Modi has consistently used the platform for positive engagement. He maintains an active and approachable presence, follows many ordinary citizens, interacts with them, responds to their messages, and has never blocked anyone. Notably, he has achieved this massive following organically, without the use of paid promotions or bots.

Through a combination of insightful and engaging posts, Prime Minister Modi has captivated millions worldwide, solidifying his status as a social media powerhouse.

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