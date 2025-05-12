Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a high-level security meeting on Monday morning at his residence, ahead of scheduled talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and the chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

This meeting follows the recent understanding between India and Pakistan to cease all military actions across land, air, and sea, which came into effect on May 10, 2025.

The agreement was reached after a period of heightened tensions, including India's Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. The operation targeted multiple terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, reportedly eliminating over 100 terrorists, including high-value targets.



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During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi emphasised the importance of maintaining high vigilance along the borders and instructed the military leadership to respond decisively to any aggression from Pakistan. He reiterated India's commitment to a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and underscored the need for clear communication of this stance during the upcoming DGMO-level talks.

The DGMO talks, scheduled for later today, are expected to focus on ensuring the effective implementation of the ceasefire agreement and preventing any future escalations. This will be the second formal conversation between the DGMOs since the recent hostilities.

Hindustan Times

The high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi reflects India's proactive approach to national security and its readiness to engage in dialogue while firmly addressing any threats to its sovereignty.