In a significant move gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a marathon session of the BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) late Thursday evening to deliberate and finalize the party's candidate list. The meeting, which commenced at 11 pm and concluded at 3:20 am, saw the presence of key party stalwarts including BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh.

Joining the high-profile gathering were prominent state leaders, reflecting the party's comprehensive approach to candidate selection. Among those present were Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Goa CM Pramod Sawant.

The timing of the meeting underscores the BJP's proactive strategy, aiming to release the first list of candidates ahead of the Election Commission's announcement of the election schedule, anticipated to fall in April-May. Sources within the party suggest a particular focus on identifying and addressing potential vulnerabilities, with plans to announce candidates for "weak seats" in crucial battlegrounds such as Uttar Pradesh prior to the formal announcement of election dates.

This strategic approach echoes recent high-level discussions within the BJP, exemplified by a meeting last week attended by top leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda, and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. The discussions centered on assessing and fortifying the party's position in constituencies where it may face formidable electoral challenges.