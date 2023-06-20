Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for his United States visit on the morning of June 20 and land at the Andrews Air Force Base in Washington on June 21.

During his visit, he will be meeting with the top Indian American CEOs and then he will lead the celebration of International Yoga Day at the UN headquarters on June 21.

After the Yoga event, the Prime Minister will leave for Washington DC where President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a private dinner.

This is the first state visit to the United States, making it a turning point for ties between India and US with deeper defence cooperation and focus talks with Joe Biden.

Plant-based chef from California, Nina Curis has been hired for Modi's arrival to design the menu.

Grammy Award-winning violinist Joshua Bell will be providing music for the evening.

The Bidens will host the dinner for Narendra Modi on the night of June 21, following which he will spend the night in the White House as a guest.

He will also be welcomed by not just the Bidens but also by thousands of Indian Americans who are expected to gather outside the gates of the American leader’s formal residence.

With his visit to the US, it is expected that India will be having access to advanced technologies that the US rarely shares with the non-allies.

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