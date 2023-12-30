In a unique and significant appeal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon the citizens of India to celebrate Diwali on January 22, 2024.

This unconventional request coincides with the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, marking a historic moment for the nation.

The Prime Minister views this celebration as an embodiment of unity and peace, urging the 140 crore countrymen to light 'Ram Jyoti' in their homes on this day.

The significance of Diwali, traditionally celebrated to honour Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile and his victory over the demon king Ravana, is being reimagined to also commemorate the construction of the grand temple dedicated to Lord Rama. PM Modi's message resonates with the cultural heritage of India and the festival's deep-rooted symbolism of the triumph of good over evil.



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In addition to the spiritual aspects, PM Modi has also highlighted the developmental strides being made in Ayodhya, including the inauguration of the Ayodhya Dham Airport and Railway Station, which are expected to facilitate the influx of pilgrims and tourists to the sacred city. The Ayodhya Dham railway station, currently capable of serving 10-15 thousand people, is anticipated to accommodate up to 60 thousand commuters daily after its complete development.

This call to celebrate Diwali on January 22 is not only a reflection of the reverence for Lord Rama but also an opportunity to foster economic growth and self-reliance through the 'Vocal for Local' campaign, encouraging Indians to support indigenous products and local talent.

As the nation prepares for this special observance of Diwali, PM Modi's message of joy, prosperity, and wonderful health echoes across homes, while the spirit of Diwali continues to illuminate the hearts of people with truth, justice, and love.