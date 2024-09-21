Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun his three-day visit to the United States, marking a series of high-profile engagements, including the Quad Leaders’ Summit and addressing the Indian diaspora. Upon his arrival in Philadelphia, Modi interacted with enthusiastic members of the Indian community at the International Airport, strengthening ties with the global Indian diaspora.

The highlight of Modi’s visit is the Quad Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, hosted by US President Joe Biden. This event brings together the leaders of India, the US, Australia, and Japan to discuss maritime security and peace in the Indo-Pacific region. This summit is significant as it will be the last Quad meeting under President Biden’s administration, solidifying its importance in US-India relations.

Following the summit, Modi will head to New York, where he is scheduled to address a large Indian community event at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island. On September 23, he will deliver a speech at the UN's 'Summit of the Future,' focusing on global challenges like climate change, inequality, and digital reforms.

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